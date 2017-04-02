Rob Lowe will go to any length for love.

E! News caught up with the actor while promoting his new film How to Be a Latin Lover, and when asked about his most extravagant gesture in the romance department, boy did Rob deliver with an epic story.

"There was an Olympic skater who I thought was really pretty," Lowe explained. "I think her name was Katarina Witt. And this was when the Soviet Union was still around. She was behind the Iron Curtain."

Rob was so interested in catching Katarina's attention, he pulled Hollywood-level strings to make a meeting happen. He added, "I think I had someone call the embassy. I figured in an effort of international relations, I would invite her to the Golden Globes or whatever the hell it was."