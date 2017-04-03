EXCLUSIVE!

Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Past With Target Ad: "I Love the Spice Girls"

Victoria Beckham immediately thought of her beloved Spice Girls when it came to choosing one for her Target ad.

The British fashion designer, who rose to fame in the '90s as one of the girl group's five members, launched a new Victoria Beckham for Target collection Saturday. The commercial features her and the Spice Girls' 1997 hit "Spice Up Your Life."

"The Spice Girls were about girl power and talked about time and time and time again and now in fashion, what I'm doing is the same," Victoria told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "It's empowering women. It's just grown up a little bit."

"It's such a fun uplifting songs that people recognize," she added. "It's me celebrating my past and the other girls, who I adore. We're still very close. And so when Target said, 'We'd like to use pop songs from the '90s,' I said, 'Well for me there's only one song to pick,' because I love that song. I love the Spice Girls, I love everything that we did together and everything we achieved and I think it fits so nicely with the collection." 

Victoria's spring 2017 line for Target includes more than 200 items, including tops and bottoms for women, as well as corresponding styles for girls, toddlers and babies.

Victoria told Rassi she wanted to create a collection that would "empower women all around America, no matter what their budget" is.

The line, she said, was inspired by her and husband David Beckham's youngest child and only daughter, Harper Beckham, 5. "It's about my relationship with her, the things we do together—reading books, going to the park, pressing flowers. This has a very British feel about it, this collection. It's clothes that she likes to wear, it's fun, it's energizing, it's a powerful collection and you can't help but smile when you look at it."

