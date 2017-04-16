More baby joy for Elizabeth Smart!

The 29-year-old, who was kidnapped from her Utah home at age 14 and then became an activist for missing children, recently welcomed her and husband Matthew Gilmour's second child, a baby boy. Smart posted on her Instagram page on Easter Sunday the first photo of the child, getting snuggled by his big sister Chloe, 2.

"These two make my Easter perfect! #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages," she wrote.

Elizabeth married Gilmour, a Scottish man she met while on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission, at a Mormon temple in Hawaii in 2012.