ACM Awards 2017: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Lights, camera, 2017 ACM Awards!
Country music lovers have extra reason to celebrate this Sunday evening, as T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas welcomes every cowboy boot-wearing, red Solo-cup slinging recording artist in to party the night away.
Expect co-hosts Luke Bryanand Dierks Bentley to set the tone with a few wild moments of their own, and more than two dozen different acts will grace the stage with showstopping performances. And with so many gorgeous celebrities to keep an eye on (Hello Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert!) it's not easy to keep up.
E! News has a plus-one to the highly-anticipated evening and we're taking you along for the ride. Buckle up, it's going to be a wild one! Check out everything the cameras haven't caught from the 2017 Academy of Country music awards below:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Fan-Girling Hard: Who knew Tim McGraw was such a Backstreet Boys fan?! During their performance with Florida Georgia Line, the singer went absolutely nuts, singing and dancing along to "Everybody." Tim actually knew every single word, and Howie D. walked off the stage to embrace him with a hug.
And the Award for Most Popular Goes to...: Maren Morris won New Female Vocalist of the Year, and it didn't take long for her friends and family to start blowing up her phone with congratulatory texts. The songstress had her cellular glued to her hand, and let's just say it wouldn't stop lighting up.
Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Mixing and Mingling: Faith Hilland Tim McGraw wasted no time at all catching up with friends they hadn't seen in a while, taking every opportunity during commercial breaks to see Reba McEntire, Keith Urbanand Nicole Kidman. The couple posed for photographs and happily chatted with their fellow A-listers before once again taking their seats.
Not-So Awkward Silence: There was a moment when the six seats separating Nicole Kidman from Anderson East in the front row were completely empty, and the two exchanged glances and smiled. The country music crooner waved at the Big Little Lies star and she waved right back! Hollywood's latest and greatest friendship perhaps?
Congrats, Mama: When Thomas Rhett won the ACM for Song of the Year ("Die a Happy Man"), Faith Hill couldn't help but turn around and cheer on his wife Lauren Akins, who is currently expecting their first child.
Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
No. 1 Fan: During a commercial break, Nancy O'Dell brought her daughter, 9-year-old daughter Ashby Grace Zubulevich, over to meet her idol, Kimberly Schlapman from Little Big Town. Kim, with her iconic blonde curls, leaned down to embrace the little girl for a hug. Too sweet!
Taking it All In: After her performance ended, Miranda Lambert stayed on stage for a few extra moments, surely embracing the unforgettable moment. She clasped her hands over her chest, then blew kisses to the audience before making an exit.
Keith's Biggest Cheerleader: Ever the supportive wife, Nicole Kidman was the first person to get up out of her seat and swayed back and forth during Keith Urban's performance. Attendees followed the Big Little Lies star's lead after Carrie Underwood joined the performer, and the entire arena erupted into song and dance.
(This story was originally published on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 7:08 p.m.)