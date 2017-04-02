John Cena & Nikki Bella Are Engaged! WWE Star Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend at WrestleMania 33

He put a ring on it!

John Cena just proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. The proposal took place after the couple defeated The Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag team match.

John and Nikki have been together for about five years, and the couple's relationship has been well documented on Total Divas and Total Bellas.

During an April 2016 episode of Total Divas, Nikki wished John would propose to her.

"You guys, John finally told me on our three-year anniversary that marriage doesn't bother him anymore, he wants to marry me, he wants to be married to me," Nikki told her friends.

She then gushed, "I want him next to me my whole life. I can't live without him."

Last January, Nikki underwent neck surgery and was in a brace during last year's WrestleMania 32. Now, she's in the middle of a major comeback and she's engaged!

What a difference a year makes!

Congratulations to the couple!

Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!

