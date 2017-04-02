Kim Kardashian appeared to be in fantastic spirits on a recent night out with husbandKanye West, days after an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed her revealing some exciting news.
The two were spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles Saturday night. Kim, dressed in a semi-sheer black mini dress and long black leather coat, grinned as they strolled out. Kanye matched her in a black T-shirt, pants and leather jacket but did not crack a smile.
In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired last Sunday, Kim had dropped a major bombshell: She said she was "going to try to have one more baby." She and Kanye are parents to daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
On tonight's episode, which was filmed months ago, Kim tells her family she plans to undergo surgery in her uterus so she can have a better chance of getting pregnant and sustaining a pregnancy, even if it will be a high-risk one.
"Having more kids is definitely gonna be a struggle. I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself," she said. "This surgery is really the one last thing I can try."
Kim has in general appeared to be in better spirits in recent months, as she recovers from her traumatic October 2016 robbery in Paris, which she talked about for the first time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month.
She has also been seen out in public more. Last weekend, before the bombshell episode aired, she and Kanye were spotted on a dinner date at a seafood restaurant in L.A. On Thursday, Kim was seen headed to a studio in Hollywood.
CMaidana / AKM-GSI
On Friday night, she and North had a fun mother-daughter night at Ariana Grande's concert, where they got to go backstage and hang out with the singer.
