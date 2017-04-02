Amanda Stanton Gets Emotional Recalling Josh Murray Breakup and Drama

Murray's personal assistant Hayley Watts told E! News last week that the former couple "got into a big argument" in mid-March, adding that Stanton put some his belongings from the apartment they used to share in the hallway. Stanton said she did so at his request and also because it was past midnight and her kids were asleep.

"I had put all his stuff out there very nicely like they had asked me to," she said. "In no way, shape or form did I throw his stuff in the hallway. I would've kept his stuff and he could've gotten it the next day. He had asked me to put it outside so I did."

Like many couples, Stanton and Murray also shared a car, which he bought with a loan and let her use. Watts said Murray told her to tell Stanton she could either give it back to him or get her own lender. Watts said Stanton refused both options, prompting Murray to get the police involved. An officer accompanied Watts to the home and got the keys to the car back.

Stanton told E! News Murray called her about the car, saying he wanted to meet her at the DMV to sort the matter out. She told him she was about to leave the country for a trip and offered to leave the car keys in the leasing office and clean out the vehicle, or transfer the loan to her name when she returned. She said he told her he did not want the vehicle back because he already has one and that they would settle the matter when she got home.

She was then surprised when the cops showed up.

"I was just scared," she said. "They gave my kids a sticker. It was just super embarrassing because you know, the neighbors see the cops at your house...it just felt really weird to me because I didn't even get a text message from him or Haley for that matter. Nobody just said, 'Hey Amanda can we come grab the keys?' Nobody. Nothing. Literally, just sent cops to my house. It was just weird."

"I called him and I texted him after because I was upset," she said. "I was like, 'Hey why did you do that, what's going on? Why didn't you just ask me?' And he would just respond, 'Leave me alone.'"