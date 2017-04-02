Paris Jackson Stuns in Colorful "Bird of Happiness" Dress at 2017 GLAAD Media Awards

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller & Alessandra Mortellaro |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Brand, Katy Perry

Russell Brand Offers Surprising New Comments About Katy Perry

Beyonce, Maternity Photo, Pregnant

Beyoncé Shows Baby Bump in New Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Paris Jackson, Glaad Media Awards

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Could she look any more stunning?

Paris Jackson, who recently signed a modeling contract with a top agency, turned heads yet again on the red carpet, this time at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles Saturday.

The 18-year-old wore a blue, semi-sheer Yanina Couture "Bird of Happiness" Dress with colorful accents and which resembles a beautiful, exotic bird.

Paris arrived at the event with two men and appeared to be in great spirits as she chatted with people at her table, E! News has learned.

Paris and Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany co-presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to the cast of Transparent, including Jeffrey Tambor

Photos

GLAAD Media Awards 2017 Star Sightings

Paris Jackson

Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne, Glaad Media Awards

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Other celebrity attendees included singer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Dancing With the Stars contestantErika Jayne, who was spotted drinking, taking phone selfies and talking to friends at her table, The Hunger GamesJosh Hutcherson, who presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series to the cast of Shadowhunters, and Patricia Arquette, who received the Vanguard Award for her work helping the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community. In her speech, she honored her transgender sister and actress Alexis Arquette, who died at age 47 last September.

Singer Troye Sivan was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, becoming the youngest star to receive the honor at age 21. Jussie Smollett spoke about the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting and introduced Cynthia Erivo, who performed "Imagine" on the piano.

After the awards dinner, Erika performed at an after party, delighting the crowd.

Check out a list of GLAAD Media Award winners below.

Vanguard Award: Patricia Arquette

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Moonlight

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Troye Sivan

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Other People (Vertical Entertainment)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Transparent (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series: Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Outstanding Daily Drama: The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: Eyewitness (USA Network)

Outstanding Individual Episode: "San Junipero" Black Mirror (Netflix)

Outstanding Comic Book: The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

TAGS/ Paris Jackson , Awards , LGBT , Top Stories , Fashion
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again