Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD
Could she look any more stunning?
Paris Jackson, who recently signed a modeling contract with a top agency, turned heads yet again on the red carpet, this time at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles Saturday.
The 18-year-old wore a blue, semi-sheer Yanina Couture "Bird of Happiness" Dress with colorful accents and which resembles a beautiful, exotic bird.
Paris arrived at the event with two men and appeared to be in great spirits as she chatted with people at her table, E! News has learned.
Paris and Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany co-presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to the cast of Transparent, including Jeffrey Tambor.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD
Other celebrity attendees included singer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Dancing With the Stars contestantErika Jayne, who was spotted drinking, taking phone selfies and talking to friends at her table, The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson, who presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series to the cast of Shadowhunters, and Patricia Arquette, who received the Vanguard Award for her work helping the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community. In her speech, she honored her transgender sister and actress Alexis Arquette, who died at age 47 last September.
Singer Troye Sivan was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, becoming the youngest star to receive the honor at age 21. Jussie Smollett spoke about the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting and introduced Cynthia Erivo, who performed "Imagine" on the piano.
After the awards dinner, Erika performed at an after party, delighting the crowd.
Check out a list of GLAAD Media Award winners below.
Vanguard Award: Patricia Arquette
Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Moonlight
Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Troye Sivan
Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Other People (Vertical Entertainment)
Outstanding Comedy Series: Transparent (Amazon)
Outstanding Drama Series: Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Outstanding Daily Drama: The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: Eyewitness (USA Network)
Outstanding Individual Episode: "San Junipero" Black Mirror (Netflix)
Outstanding Comic Book: The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)