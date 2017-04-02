Could she look any more stunning?

Paris Jackson, who recently signed a modeling contract with a top agency, turned heads yet again on the red carpet, this time at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles Saturday.

The 18-year-old wore a blue, semi-sheer Yanina Couture "Bird of Happiness" Dress with colorful accents and which resembles a beautiful, exotic bird.

Paris arrived at the event with two men and appeared to be in great spirits as she chatted with people at her table, E! News has learned.

Paris and Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany co-presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to the cast of Transparent, including Jeffrey Tambor.