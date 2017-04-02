Beyoncé Shows Baby Bump in New Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot

Beyoncé continues to dazzle with her maternity styles!

The pop star, who is pregnant with twins, posted on Instagram Saturday night new photos of her showcasing her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder, cleavage-baring, skintight indigo gown.

Some of the pictures were presented in a slideshow set to the The Isley Brothers' 1972 song "Pop That Thang." Jay Z also makes an appearance alongside Beyoncé in one black and white image, while their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy hugs her mom in another photo.

The singer paired the look with purple and blue jeweled earrings, giant sapphire and diamond ring, a dainty sapphire necklace and black and gold, jeweled wedge heels.