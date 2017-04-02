Beyoncé Shows Baby Bump in New Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot

Beyoncé continues to dazzle with her maternity styles!
The pop star, who is pregnant with twins, posted on Instagram Saturday night new photos of her showcasing her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder, cleavage-baring, skintight indigo gown.
Some of the pictures were presented in a slideshow set to the The Isley Brothers' 1972 song "Pop That Thang." Jay Z also makes an appearance alongside Beyoncé in one black and white image, while their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy hugs her mom in another photo.
The singer paired the look with purple and blue jeweled earrings, giant sapphire and diamond ring, a dainty sapphire necklace and black and gold, jeweled wedge heels.
Beyoncé announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Feb. 1, posting a photo from a maternity photo shoot, which shows her kneeling in lingerie amid a flower display. Other pics from the session, including nude images of her, were released the next day. She had since shared new maternity photos a few times.
A source told E! News last month that although Beyoncé is having a "harder time this pregnancy with keeping up her energy," she "loves being pregnant."
"She splurges when she wants to and hasn't taken her weight gain as a negative thing," the source said. "She is a confident women in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it."