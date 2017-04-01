Jon Gosselinis no Channing Tatum, but as fans might have forgotten, he never set out be the next Magic Mike protégé.
The former TLC reality star celebrated his 40th birthday Saturday evening with a performance at Atlantic City hot spot, Dusk Nightclub. And while he did perform with the "Untamed Male Revue," there was no X-rated spectacle on Jon's part.
Instead, he showed off his dance moves (fully clothed!) and as he told E! News after the curtain closed, "I never said I was going to strip!"
The Jon and Kate Plus 8 patriarch, who first announced the cameo appearance last week, graced the stage on multiple occasions and jammed out alongside the male entertainers to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back," Ginuwine's "Pony" and Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy."
Instagram/Menuntamed.com
At one point, Gosselin took off his shirt, only to be wearing a tank top with a six-pack painted across it. "To my family, I apologize," Jon shared before heading into the audience and placing a Hawaiian lei around his ladylove, Colleen Conrad.
The celeb's friends and family were seated in a roped off area inside the packed venue.
Attendees weren't the least bit disappointed by Jon's modesty, and it didn't stop one women from unexpectedly sticking a $100 bill down his pants! He ended the show with a balloon-filled birthday extravaganza set to 50 Cent's "In Da Club," telling the audience, "I know it's not what you expected, but the guys are great."
Shortly after the performance, Gosselin shared a lengthy, professionally-shot video to Facebook explaining the reason for his sudden return to the spotlight.
"Everyone wants to know why I did this. I've been under media scrutiny for a good part of my life, 10 years," he said to the camera, later adding, "I wanted to give myself the best 40th birthday present ever. I wanted my family and my friends to be there and why not have a huge party with an amazing venue?"
Jon then critiqued "some of the media" for assuming he would strip, when in reality were never his intentions. "What started as a great social experiment turned out to be an incredible experience, and I'm glad planet Earth still cares about me," he shared.
Gosselin also revealed that a portion of the proceeds he earned from the show would be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol