Jon Gosselinis no Channing Tatum, but as fans might have forgotten, he never set out be the next Magic Mike protégé.

The former TLC reality star celebrated his 40th birthday Saturday evening with a performance at Atlantic City hot spot, Dusk Nightclub. And while he did perform with the "Untamed Male Revue," there was no X-rated spectacle on Jon's part.

Instead, he showed off his dance moves (fully clothed!) and as he told E! News after the curtain closed, "I never said I was going to strip!"

The Jon and Kate Plus 8 patriarch, who first announced the cameo appearance last week, graced the stage on multiple occasions and jammed out alongside the male entertainers to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back," Ginuwine's "Pony" and Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy."