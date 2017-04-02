Who's feeling a little bit country?
Sin City is, that's for sure! The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is home to Sunday evening's 2017 ACM Awards, where country music's biggest and brightest stars will arrive for some good 'ol fashion fun.
And we're just a few short hours away from the red carpet kickoff, which will undoubtedly feature its fair share of jaw-dropping looks from ladies and gents such as Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw and many more.
Not to mention the more than 25 acts set grace the stage with unforgettable performances and the 14 categories that will name the best of the best in the popular genre. So what's the hold up? Check out five things to know before settling in to watch the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards below:
Cliff Lipson/CBS
1. One Dangerous Duo: Back for their second consecutive year, Luke Bryanand Dierks Bentley will get the party up and rolling as the night's co-hosts. We've seen their hilarious antics before, so it's safe to this year they're pulling out all the stops in 2017. This country music bromance is one for the ages!
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2. Ladies Leave Your Man at Home: Tonight is all about girl power, thanks to none other than Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. The latter is representing the females as the only woman nominated in Entertainer of the Year category, where she faces stiff competition up against Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban.
As for Ms. Miranda, she stands to make history as the first and only singer to win Female Vocalist of the Year eight times in a row. That's no easy feat, but if anyone can do it, it's this powerhouse country diva. And yes, both Miranda and Carrie will perform live onstage!
Justin Mrusek
3. Let's Hear it for the Boys: Country jams not really your thing? Well, not to worry! Backstreet Boys will be joining Florida Georgia Line for an epic medley that will sure to have you singing their hit collab, "God, Your Mama and Me."
Other artists set to perform include Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antellebum, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Faith Hill and more.
4. Just Another Country Love Song: If there's one pair everyone will have their eyes on, it's Sam Hunt and his new fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler. The recently engaged couple have kept most of their relationship on the down low, so fingers crossed the brunette beauty makes her red carpet debut and we finally get a look at that diamond sparkler!
Plus, Sam is performing so except some straight-away shots to his lucky lady in the audience.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
5. Man of the Hour: If there's one artist who might reign supreme at the ACMs, it's Keith Urban. He leads the pack with seven nominations, in categories ranging from Entertainer of the Year to Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. We're also holding out for an appearance from the always radiant Nicole Kidman, who attends nearly ever award show in support of her hubby.
Maren Morris returns for her second ACMs by tying for the second-most nominated artist with Miranda Lambert, who both earned six nods.
Watch the ACM Awards this Sunday, April 2 at 8p ET/5 PT on CBS.