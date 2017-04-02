Who's feeling a little bit country?

Sin City is, that's for sure! The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is home to Sunday evening's 2017 ACM Awards, where country music's biggest and brightest stars will arrive for some good 'ol fashion fun.

And we're just a few short hours away from the red carpet kickoff, which will undoubtedly feature its fair share of jaw-dropping looks from ladies and gents such as Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw and many more.

Not to mention the more than 25 acts set grace the stage with unforgettable performances and the 14 categories that will name the best of the best in the popular genre. So what's the hold up? Check out five things to know before settling in to watch the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards below: