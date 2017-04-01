Fake news is alive and well on this 2017 April Fools' Day.

Companies and brands had an absolute field day pranking gullible internet users this weekend, and our trust issues are officially at an all-time high.

For instance, this tweet from BBC Three's official account, which poked fun at Ed Sheeran by saying he went "full 2007 Britney," referencing Britney Spears' infamous head-shaving meltdown. Yikes.

There were far less harmful pranks to laugh over, including Snapchat and Instagram trolling each other, and even a few A-listers got in on the fun. (We won't hold it against you if you fell for Michael Phelps' Tokyo 2020 announcement...) So in the spirit of April Fools' Day, we present our favorite pranks the world wide web pulled on the masses today: