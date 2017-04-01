Fake news is alive and well on this 2017 April Fools' Day.
Companies and brands had an absolute field day pranking gullible internet users this weekend, and our trust issues are officially at an all-time high.
For instance, this tweet from BBC Three's official account, which poked fun at Ed Sheeran by saying he went "full 2007 Britney," referencing Britney Spears' infamous head-shaving meltdown. Yikes.
There were far less harmful pranks to laugh over, including Snapchat and Instagram trolling each other, and even a few A-listers got in on the fun. (We won't hold it against you if you fell for Michael Phelps' Tokyo 2020 announcement...) So in the spirit of April Fools' Day, we present our favorite pranks the world wide web pulled on the masses today:
PORNHUB HAD ME SHOOK pic.twitter.com/eOM6ExysV7— babyboy (@pastelhottie) April 1, 2017
Uh-oh. Pornhub users suffered quite a scare when the adult entertainment website "shared" their most recently watched video to every social media platform.
Streaming service Hulu tapped into micro-content à la Vine by announcing "Hu," a feature that would broadcast movies and TV shows in eight-second clips. Not necessarily a binge-watcher's dream come true.
#Snapchat lowkey throwing shade at #instagram on #aprilfoolsday ???????????? pic.twitter.com/e5ILTLQXA0— Devin Rendon (@DouscheMcGoose) April 1, 2017
Snapchat took a jab at Instagram this holiday, mostly because the latter arguably ripped off Snapchat's Stories feature and made it their own. This time around, Snapchat hit back with a filter that very much resembled Instagram's quintessential format. Shady!
Now your furry friends can take advantage of Amazon's Alexa services, with the fictional launch of "Petlexa." With this handy-dandy device, every member of the family can become integrated into the future!
Find hot goth, emo, and scene kids in your area and never be forever alone again. Find your match here: https://t.co/Bo6egQ4Ql1 pic.twitter.com/nYH6Hzz5XS— Hot Topic (@HotTopic) April 1, 2017
Watch out, Tinder and Bumble. Hot Topic is breaking into the dating apps market with a very, very niche audience.
She's a map-eater. And today, you can be one too.— Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 31, 2017
Chomp the competition and share your high score with #MsPacMaps ?????? @officialpacman pic.twitter.com/lSWvmj39DN
Google has pulled this prank before, but given their extremely regrettable snafu from last year, they very smartly went the safe route in 2017. After all, who can deny a classic game of Pac-Man?
