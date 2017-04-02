ACM Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to raise a glass to the 2017 ACM Awards!

We're now closer than ever to one of country music's most highly-anticipated nights, as the red carpet is rolled out in front of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and superstars like Carrie UnderwoodTim McGraw arrive ready to get the party started.

Luke Bryanand Dierks Bentley are hosting the annual spectacle for the second year in a row, so you better believe it's going to be an evening you won't want to miss. This incredible duo, plus performances from more than 25 acts including Florida Georgia LineBackstreet Boys and Kelsea Ballerini will keep every kind of music fanatic entertained all night long.

But as with every award show, the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards belong to the winners. So without further ado, let's take a look at a complete rundown of the ladies and gents who won big. 

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)

WINNER: Jon Pardi

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)

WINNER: Maren Morris

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

New Vocal Duo Or Group of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

A Thousand Horses

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

Black, Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots, Florida Georgia Line

Hero, Maren Morris

Ripcord, Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

"H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line

"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw

"My Church," Maren Morris

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

"Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett

"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw

"Kill a Word," Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

"Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year (Presented by Xfinity)

"Fire Away," Chris Stapleton

"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw

"Peter Pan," Kelsea Ballerini

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year

"Different for Girls," Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"May We All," Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

"Setting the World on Fire," Kenny Chesney featuring Pink

"Think of You," Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

