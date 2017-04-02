ACM Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to raise a glass to the 2017 ACM Awards!
We're now closer than ever to one of country music's most highly-anticipated nights, as the red carpet is rolled out in front of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and superstars like Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw arrive ready to get the party started.
Luke Bryanand Dierks Bentley are hosting the annual spectacle for the second year in a row, so you better believe it's going to be an evening you won't want to miss. This incredible duo, plus performances from more than 25 acts including Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Kelsea Ballerini will keep every kind of music fanatic entertained all night long.
But as with every award show, the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards belong to the winners. So without further ado, let's take a look at a complete rundown of the ladies and gents who won big.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
New Male Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)
WINNER: Maren Morris
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
New Vocal Duo Or Group of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
A Thousand Horses
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Album of the Year
Black, Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots, Florida Georgia Line
Hero, Maren Morris
Ripcord, Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
Single Record of the Year
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line
"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw
"My Church," Maren Morris
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett
"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw
"Kill a Word," Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
"Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year (Presented by Xfinity)
"Fire Away," Chris Stapleton
"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw
"Peter Pan," Kelsea Ballerini
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna
Vocal Event of the Year
"Different for Girls," Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"May We All," Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
"Setting the World on Fire," Kenny Chesney featuring Pink
"Think of You," Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope