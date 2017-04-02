ACM Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to raise a glass to the 2017 ACM Awards!

We're now closer than ever to one of country music's most highly-anticipated nights, as the red carpet is rolled out in front of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and superstars like Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw arrive ready to get the party started.

Luke Bryanand Dierks Bentley are hosting the annual spectacle for the second year in a row, so you better believe it's going to be an evening you won't want to miss. This incredible duo, plus performances from more than 25 acts including Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Kelsea Ballerini will keep every kind of music fanatic entertained all night long.

But as with every award show, the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards belong to the winners. So without further ado, let's take a look at a complete rundown of the ladies and gents who won big.