Pink is taking the road less traveled when it comes to slimming down after giving birth.

The pop star, who welcomed son Jameson Moon Hart last December, took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for fellow moms trying to reach their post-baby goal weight.

She captioned a photo of herself working up a sweat in the gym, "Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese."

She added, "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW"

Can we get an amen?!