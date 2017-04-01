Pink is taking the road less traveled when it comes to slimming down after giving birth.
The pop star, who welcomed son Jameson Moon Hart last December, took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for fellow moms trying to reach their post-baby goal weight.
She captioned a photo of herself working up a sweat in the gym, "Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese."
She added, "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW"
Can we get an amen?!
The "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress has always made honesty her go-to mantra when opening up about motherhood, and within the first few weeks after baby No. 2's birth, she revealed she hadn't dropped any weight.
"Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!" she captioned a selfie with the celeb fitness guru.
Alongside a separate photo of the hot mama snuggling her little one, Pink wrote, "Oh my god I'm so tired my soul has a headache but I'm so okay with it so whatever I'm just gonna take this little catnap real quick wake me up in ten seconds"
Consider this a collective thank you on behalf of pop culture lovers everywhere for Pink's constant wit and candor. Keep doing you, girl.