What New York Has to Offer Celebrities vs. Los Angeles

Not all the stars want to be in La La Land.

While many celebs are happy living in their gigantic mansions and enjoying the near-year-round sunshine in the Hollywood Hills, Malibu and other uber-rich communities of Los Angeles, others prefer to live in what New Yorkers call the greatest city in the world.

Here's why:

A More "Normal" Life for Celebrity Kids:

Recent reports said Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, parents of son Silas, who is almost 2, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, parents of daughters Hazel, 3, and Violet, 9 months, just bought homes in New York City.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso, parents of four daughters, also live there.