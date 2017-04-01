Breakups within Bachelor Nation rarely go unnoticed.

So when it became clear that Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton's engagement ended early this month with an admittedly nasty altercation, it didn't take long for the former couple's co-stars to speak up with their own point of view.

Vinny Ventiera, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise with Amanda and Josh but admits he's "especially bonded" with the latter, defended his close friend in a conversation with E! News.

"It's unfortunate to see what's been going on," he shared, adding that he understood why Murray wanted the car he purchased and gave to Amanda as a gift back after splitting. "It wasn't like he cold-called the cops. He said, 'These are your two options," Vinny added, explaining Josh's rationale. "If you want the car, take over the payments. If not, you have to give it back."