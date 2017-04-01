Smize! Another change are coming to America's Next Top Model.

For years, the age limit for contestants on Tyra Banks' reality show was 18 to 27. The supermodel, who is returning to the show as host, revealed Saturday that the restrictions have changed to allow older hopefuls to audition.

"You know I've stood for diverse beauty and erasing cookie-cutters when it comes to what is deemed beautiful. There have been 23 cycles of America's Next Top Model and every single cycle, we say, you have to be 27 years old or younger. Know what I hear all the time? 'Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit?'" Banks said in an Instagram video, which shows her standing in front of a wall as her hair blows in the wind.