Well hello, Rob Kardashianand Blac Chyna!

The on-again, off-again couple reunited Saturday for a few PDA-filled videos shared to Chyna's Snapchat. Rob and Chyna pulled the plug on their engagement earlier this year and were successfully co-parenting their nearly 5-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, but it appears these two have put their differences aside once more.

In the clips set to Kendrick Lamar's new track "Humble," Chyna sits on Rob's lap as he cuddles her from behind. The E! reality star also presses his face up against her chest for a separate video that Chyna captioned, "Dream's daddy."

Chyna then asks her former fiancee to "give me a kiss" before Rob plants a smooch on her cheek. And if this is just an April Fools' joke, Chyna and Rob sure know how to work it for the cameras.