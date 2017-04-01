LucasFilms
Will Hayden Christensen return to the big screen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader?
The famed masked villain made an appearance in last winter's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a spinoff film sandwiched in between the timelines of the old and original trilogies. On Friday, it was announced Christensen, who played Anakin in the former series and appeared as a ghost version of him in a re-edited release of Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi, would appear at the annual Star Wars Celebration fan convention in Orlando this month.
He last appeared there in 2002, the year his second film as Anakin, Star Wars: Episode II—Attack of the Clones, was released. Many fans speculate Christensen's rare appearance at Celebration means an upcoming announcement will be made for his participation in a future film.
Disney, which owns production company Lucasfilm, has never commented on fan speculation. Producers are currently focusing on the third trilogy, whose second installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this December, as well as a standalone Han Solo movie. Many fans are hoping for a Darth Vader spinoff.
Star Wars and pop culture conventions such as Comic-Con have long been favorite venues to make announcements about new projects and release new teasers and trailers, which are often posted online afterwards. Disney has yet to release its first sneak peek video of Star Wars: The Last Jedi or the Han Solo film publicly.
Christensen is set to speak at the 40 Years of Star Wars panel, joining the likes of original stars Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Peter Mayhew, who all reprised their roles as Luke Skywalker, C-3PO and Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, the start of the new trilogy.