Billie Lourd took to Instagram Saturday to pay a special tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The day would have marked the Hollywood icon's 85th birthday. Debbie died last December, days after her daughter and Billie's mother, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

"Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba," Billie wrote on Instagram, alongside a candid photo of her mom and grandmother inside a hotel room. Debbie is wearing an emerald green pants and matching duster and black top, while Carrie sports a multi-colored printed scarf over a black outfit.

Debbie's nickname comes from her Carleton Carpenter's hit cover of the song "Aba Daba Honeymoon" for their 1950 film Two Weeks With Love.