Prince Jackson's New Michael Jackson Tattoo Takes Flight

Prince Jackson honored his late father Michael Jackson Friday with a tribute tattoo that captures the King of Pop perfectly.

The 20-year-old, the singer's eldest of his three children, got inked on his calf with an illustration of Michael doing one of his signature dance moves in black suspenders, a matching jacket, a red shirt, a black and red fedora and his signature white sparkling glove, as well as wings. The singer, who loved the story of Peter Pan, also dances in pixie dust.

"Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo," Prince wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of his new ink.