Prince Jackson's New Michael Jackson Tattoo Takes Flight

Prince Jackson honored his late father Michael Jackson Friday with a tribute tattoo that captures the King of Pop perfectly.

The 20-year-old, the singer's eldest of his three children, got inked on his calf with an illustration of Michael doing one of his signature dance moves in black suspenders, a matching jacket, a red shirt, a black and red fedora and his signature white sparkling glove, as well as wings. The singer, who loved the story of Peter Pan, also dances in pixie dust.

"Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo," Prince wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of his new ink.

"#MichaelJackson #kingofpop #mj #moonwalk #anuk #wings #MichaelJacksonjr. I had so much fun @princejackson I am so pleased that I made your day braddah. #inksaddle #inkmachines #colortattoo #timelesstattoola #tattooistart #inkmaster #Hollywood #Love," wrote the tattoo artist, Justin Lewis from Timeless Tattoo in Hollywood.

Both Prince, who was 11 when Michael died in 2009, and his sister Paris Jackson, 18, have many tattoos. In 2016, she got two honoring their dad. One reads "Queen of My Heart" in his handwriting and other one is the cover art for his 1991 album Dangerous.

They recently got matching Yin and Yang symbols inked on their ankles.

"Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them," Paris wrote on Instagram. "Though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson!"

