Instagram
Gigi Hadid, is that you? Wait, Yolanda?
Gigi posted on Instagram Saturday a photo of herself sporting short, choppy light blond hair, channeling her mother Yolanda Hadid's 'do, as well as Katy Perry's recent makeover.
Naturally, many of her followers were shocked.
"No queen, you don't do that!" one person wrote.
Gigi, who typically has long dark blond tresses, later wrote, "Jokes jokes .. happy april foolz fwendz."
Check out other celebrities who won April Fools' Day 2017 with their pranks:
George Takei: The website The Daily Buzz reported Friday that the Star Trek alum planned on running for Congress, quoting him as saying, "My hope is to challenge Davin Nunes for his seat [in California's 22nd District] in 2018."
The 79-year-old star received several celebrity endorsements.
George later admitted it was a joke. Oh myyyyyyyy...
Michael Rosenbaum: The actor is best known for playing Lex Luther on Smallville and has since moved on to star on shows such as Breaking In and Impastor and also performs gigs with his band as well as standup comedy in Los Angeles. He also recently revealed that he has a role in Guardians in the Galaxy Vol 2.
On April Fool's Day, he made a special announcement that fooled a lot of people.
Will Arnett The Arrested Development actor stars in Netflix's Netflix Live, a parody of people's live videos on social media, which consists of him sitting in a Netflix studio and commenting on literally everything, from office appliances (he is fascinated by toasters) to depressing cubicles to puddles of water to truly terrible parallel parkers.
The hilarious special, a blatant Netflix promo, also features cameos from Adam Sandler and Shannon Purser, aka Barb from Stranger Things.
Netflix Live was released the day before April Fool's Day and on the holiday itself, it was "cancelled." However, it is still available to stream.
Happy April Fools' Day 2017!