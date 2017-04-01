Gigi Hadid, is that you? Wait, Yolanda?

Gigi posted on Instagram Saturday a photo of herself sporting short, choppy light blond hair, channeling her mother Yolanda Hadid's 'do, as well as Katy Perry's recent makeover.

Naturally, many of her followers were shocked.

"No queen, you don't do that!" one person wrote.

Gigi, who typically has long dark blond tresses, later wrote, "Jokes jokes .. happy april foolz fwendz."

Check out other celebrities who won April Fools' Day 2017 with their pranks: