If there's one thing Real Housewives of New York City viewers have learned about Ramona Singer, its to always expect the unexpected.

Whether she's traveling on a cast vacation or having a frank conversation with her co-stars, things can turn left or right really quick.

But days before a new season kicks off, the Bravo star headed to Ariana Grande's concert at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for a night free of Pinot Grigio, turtle time and dare we say drama?

E! News followed the star who arrived inside the Forum Club looking for tasty food, but nothing too fattening.

Wearing black leather pants, Michael Kors "shoe boots" and a silk blouse that showed "some skin but not really cleavage," Ramona described her outfit as "Ariana Grande concert hot."