Rich Fury/Forum Photos ; Getty Images
If there's one thing Real Housewives of New York City viewers have learned about Ramona Singer, its to always expect the unexpected.
Whether she's traveling on a cast vacation or having a frank conversation with her co-stars, things can turn left or right really quick.
But days before a new season kicks off, the Bravo star headed to Ariana Grande's concert at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for a night free of Pinot Grigio, turtle time and dare we say drama?
E! News followed the star who arrived inside the Forum Club looking for tasty food, but nothing too fattening.
Wearing black leather pants, Michael Kors "shoe boots" and a silk blouse that showed "some skin but not really cleavage," Ramona described her outfit as "Ariana Grande concert hot."
RealitTVGifs Tumblr
And before you think she was dressed to find the perfect guy, Ramona made it clear that she was here for the music and music only.
"I'm so excited to see Ariana because I love her music. Like "Love Me Harder" and "Into You." I love that song," she explained to us. "These are all my go-to songs when I find a significant other. I'm going to play that song as we're together if you know what I mean."
Too much information or too Ramona?
While carrying her tequila on ice with club soda, a straw and four limes, Ramona promised no turtle time because Ariana is "better than turtle time," obviously.
Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
And when asked for her go-to move once she gets to her seat, the reality star assured us, "I'm going to stand. I'm not going to sit. Are you crazy?"
Throughout the sold-out show, Ramona was in fact on her "shoe boots" as she "bopped" to Ariana's biggest hits next to an iHeartRadio/IfOnly charity winner who bid on tickets to sit alongside the star. The proceeds would benefit the American Red Cross and California Earthquake Authority.
Although her dancing partner Sonja Morgan was unable to make the show, Ramona admitted to feeling like a total teenager at the concert. And while she didn't have the chance to meet Ariana a la North West and Kim Kardashian, the Big Apple resident had her wise words ready just in case.
"I would pee in my pants if I met Ariana," Ramona shared. "She's proof to any woman, any girl, pursue your dream whether its music, accounting, business, gardening, I don't care what it is. You can be the best at the top."
If you think Ramona's daughter would be embarrassed at her mom's behavior Friday night, you better take a Xanax. After all, Ramona is a self-proclaimed "cool mom."
"Avery and I have evolved. She is now 21 and she considers me her best friend and we love hanging together. I recently took her to a Justin Bieber concert in Madison Square Garden. We almost wore matching outfits. We were dancing non-stop," Ramona shared after receiving a call from her daughter before show time. "I know I'm a cool mom because she has five good girlfriends who love me and say you're the coolest mom ever. We wish our mom was like you."
Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
