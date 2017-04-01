Wanna meet Ariana Grande, North West? No problem!
Kim Kardashian took her 3-year-old daughter to the pop star's concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California Friday and the two got the super VIP treatment—they got to hang out with her backstage.
Kim posted a mirror selfie of the three on Instagram. Ariana is seen holding North on her lap and cuddling her and sticking her tongue out playfully while sitting in her dressing room as her mom stands above them taking the shot with her phone. A few salads and a bottle of smartwater are seen on the table.
"♥ @arianagrande," Kim wrote.
Kim also posted on Snapchat videos from the concert, including a clip of her holding North and singing along to Ariana's 2014 song "One Last Time."
The child wore cat ears, channeling one of the singer's signature looks.
"North looked so excited in her cat ears," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. "The pair went to their seats a few songs into the show to avoid being recognized."
Kim had met Ariana alone at last year's MTV Video Music Awards.
Other celebrity attendees included Niall Horan, Jonny Drubel, Ramona Singer and Camila Cabello, E! News has learned.
Ariana's boyfriend Mac Miller also made a surprise appearance onstage and joined her for a duet of their song "The Way." The two ended their performance with a kiss.
Kim's sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin had attended Ariana's concert in Anaheim, California Thursday night, another source told E! News.
The two models and the singer had earlier in the day visited Disneyland together with other pals.