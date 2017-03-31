O-M-G!

Mama June has debuted her brand-new super 4 figure for the world to see and she surely didn't disappoint.

The star of Mama June: From Not to Hot has undergone countless surgeries to slim down to her smaller size and documented her entire journey on the weekly reality show.

And while her famous daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was initially hesitant over her mom's weight loss mission, she came around during tonight's finale.

"I'm really proud of her," she told the cameras during the hit show. "She looks great."