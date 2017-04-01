Lets be real: Celebrity children tend to have better wardrobes than us.

When you've got A-listers genes, there's a high likelihood you'll inherent their killer style, too. With wardrobes filled with designer tags and the latest items in kid fashion, stars are equipped to dress their little ones to the nines.

As Queen B's daughter, there's no doubt that Blue Ivy Carter's outfits slay like Beyoncé's. The two take mother-daughter style to another level. Just like her mom, Blue's become a trendsetter, wearing edgy statement pieces that you wished came in adult sizes.