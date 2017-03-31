Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, ilmMagic/FilmMagic
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, ilmMagic/FilmMagic
It looks like there's a new romance in Hollywood…
E! News has learned that Naya Rivera and David Spade are dating and the two have been doing their very best to keep their budding relationship out of the public eye.
A source tells us that the former Glee actress and the longtime comedian have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks now and were trying really hard to keep things private for the time being.
But now, it seems, that the cat is out of the bag as new photos of the twosome were released showing them engaging in some seriously PDA moments in a swimming pool.
The 30-year-old filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey in November of last year after two years of marriage.
They have one child together, a son named Josey Hollis Dorsey, who is almost two-years-old.
Following the divorce news, the stars released a joint statement giving some insight into their reasoning behind the split and how they'd like to move forward as exes.
"After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time."
Rivera requested legal and physical custody of their son with visitation rights for her ex.
Meanwhile, the 52-year-old has one child from a previous relationship but has never been married. He's been linked to several famous women in the past including Heather Locklear, Julie Bowen, Lara Flynn Boyle and Pamela Anderson.