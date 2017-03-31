It looks like there's a new romance in Hollywood…

E! News has learned that Naya Rivera and David Spade are dating and the two have been doing their very best to keep their budding relationship out of the public eye.

A source tells us that the former Glee actress and the longtime comedian have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks now and were trying really hard to keep things private for the time being.

But now, it seems, that the cat is out of the bag as new photos of the twosome were released showing them engaging in some seriously PDA moments in a swimming pool.