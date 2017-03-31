Getty Images
Can we talk, honestly?
Hollywood is a town where image is just a tad bit important. Instagrams can be strategically planned. Red carpet appearances can be carefully organized. And interviews can be delicately executed.
But in a city that also craves authenticity, several pop stars are reminding fans that honesty sure is a nice policy.
As Ariana Grande continues her tour across America this week, Calvin Harris decided to drop a new song with the performer Friday morning. Demi Lovato did the same thing as well as Selena Gomez.
While the timing wasn't planned and each song has it's own message and beat, we couldn't help but applaud how real these ladies are keeping it in 2017.
For Demi, the "Cool for the Summer" singer recently celebrated her 5-year anniversary of sobriety.
In a reflective Instagram post, the Camp Rock alumna admitted that her accomplishment was no easy task. And yes, she relied on many people to get her through some difficult days.
"So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me," she shared with her Lovatics. "Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."
And before you think Demi celebrated with a huge trip, gathering or purchase, the singer kept it real. She just took a short drive to Disneyland.
"It's something that's getting more and more comfortable to me now so it's kinda like your birthday," she admitted to E! News before being honored as a mental health advocate. "When you're a kid you go all out and then as you get older, you just learn to be more appreciative of it."
Back in 2016, Selena took a break from the Hollywood spotlight partly so she could enter treatment to properly deal with the health issues related to her lupus diagnosis.
While the "Come and Get It" singer has kept much of her journey private, she recently opened up about her new mindset in the April issue of Vogue.
Selena admitted to deleting Instagram from her phone. She doesn't know her password and the singer's assistant now posts on her behalf.
"People so badly wanted me to be authentic, and when that happened, finally, it was a huge release," Selena admitted to the publication. "I'm not different from what I put out there. I've been very vulnerable with my fans, and sometimes I say things I shouldn't. But I have to be honest with them. I feel that's a huge part of why I'm where I am."
And while she may be one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, Selena admitted that she went through a period where her self-esteem "was shot."
"Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage," she explained to Vogue. "Basically I felt I wasn't good enough, wasn't capable."
Ultimately, both Demi and Selena continue to receive support from fans as they showcase their talents on and off stage. And they aren't the only ones keeping it genuine with fans.
As much as followers care about their music, they also care about who they are dating. In regards to Ariana, she spoke candidly about her relationship with Mac Miller.
In Cosmopolitan's April issue, the "Everyday" singer didn't hold back when discussing her romance with the rapper.
"I met him when I was 19," she shared with the publication. "We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent."
"We weren't ready at all...to be together. It's just timing," she continued. "We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time."
We love "The Way" these ladies roll.