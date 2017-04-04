Jenny Slate is an actress and a writer, so it makes sense that she cares about getting her point across effectively.

When E! News' Marc Malkin sat down with her to talk about her new movie, Gifted, she used hand gestures.

Seriously, it was hard to press on, so cute were her various gesticulations.

But we still gleaned some key facts from Slate, whose inimitable voice—which you know from Bob's Burgers, Zootopia, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and much more—provided a perfect foil for our E!Q in 42.

After a string of comedic roles in Girls, Parks and Recreation, House of Lies and so on, next up she takes a dramatic turn in Gifted, about a 7-year-old prodigy, played by Mckenna Grace, whose uncle (Chris Evans) is fighting to give her a normal life. Slate plays the girl's teacher and inevitable love interest for Evans.