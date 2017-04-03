Adulting is not for the faint of heart. That's why Amanda Seyfried's new beauty hack is a game changer.

Whether it's family matters, finances, heartbreak or anything else that life throws at you, the resulting stress is probably keeping you up at night. And, a good night's rest is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The actress revealed to Marie Claire that lavender oil is the key to her before-bed routine. "Lavender oil is supposed to be calming, so I'll dab a tiny bit under my nose before I go to sleep," she said.