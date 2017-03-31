Bob Harper has a different perspective on life after suffering a heart attack earlier this year, and one of the things he won't stand for is negativity.

The former Biggest Loser host took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his veggie burger, and while there was no meat on his plate, it served as a PSA for anyone looking to critique his food choices.

"Today's lunch, I started with a split pea soup and went with the veggie burger with asparagus," he wrote. "On a side note, to all the vegans out there that follow me and tell me that I'm gonna have another heart attack if I continue to eat fish, PLEASE refrain from posting those awful comments. They are just plain hateful and mean."