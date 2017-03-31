Jennifer Lopez Is a Wardrobe Repeat Offender on Date With Alex Rodriguez

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Brand, Katy Perry

Russell Brand Offers Surprising New Comments About Katy Perry

Grimm series finale

Grimm Series Finale: How Did It End?

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Even celebrities are wardrobe repeat offenders.

Jennifer Lopez, we're looking at you.

The A-lister was first spotted out on Friday in a black-and-white, peplum dress and over-the-knee boots alongside Alex Rodriguez, then she later changed into a cozy, camel ensemble for a lunchtime rendezvous with her new love interest. Both outfits were effortlessly chic, but it was her second ensemble that really caught our eye. And, no, we're not just talking about how her neutral coat perfectly matched the athlete's like-colored suit.

The actress has worn the Brunello Cucinelli coat (originally $3,951) coat several times before. And those YSL Tribute pumps (originally $795). And that Christian Louboutin Paloma Tote ($2,490).

Given that celebrities have the newest collections and custom clothes at their fingertips, it's refreshing to see the Shades of Blue star comfortable in her closet mainstays. Jennifer's go-tos, however, aren't easy to come by. Not only are they expensive, but the coat and shoes are sold out.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Santi / Splash News

Luckily, we pulled together affordable alternatives you can wear to lunch, to the mall or wherever you're meeting your new beau.

Since the weather is changing, opt for a lightweight version of Jennifer's wool coat. Extra points for quirky-chic design details. 

ESC: market

Karin Paul Felt Wool-Blend Coat, £113.99

esc: market

Mango Printed Message Trench, $79.99

ESC: market

Zara Studio Trench Coat With Contrasting Belt, $299

Jennifer Lopez

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer actually has two of these two-tone bags. The trick with finding a similar style is to look for a structured silhouette. 

ESC: market

Asos Lipsy Winged Tote Bag, $53

esc: market

Bebe Warm Taupe Tote, $129

ESC: market

Sole Society Zyla Tote With Braided Tassel, $64.95

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

The singer has her fair share of Saint Laurent Tribute pumps as well, owning multiple colors. Unfortunately, this style is typically out of stock everywhere—not to mention, her olive green shoes are even more rare. You may not get J.Lo's height, but you can get platform pumps elsewhere. 

ESC: market

Chinese Laundry Wonder Platform Pumps, $59

ESC: market

Charles David Lilli Suede Platform Pump, Black, $149.00

ESC: market

Nine West Tyler Concealed Platform Pump, $88.95

What do you think of J.Lo's daytime date ensemble?

