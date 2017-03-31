Jackson Lee / Splash News
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Even celebrities are wardrobe repeat offenders.
Jennifer Lopez, we're looking at you.
The A-lister was first spotted out on Friday in a black-and-white, peplum dress and over-the-knee boots alongside Alex Rodriguez, then she later changed into a cozy, camel ensemble for a lunchtime rendezvous with her new love interest. Both outfits were effortlessly chic, but it was her second ensemble that really caught our eye. And, no, we're not just talking about how her neutral coat perfectly matched the athlete's like-colored suit.
The actress has worn the Brunello Cucinelli coat (originally $3,951) coat several times before. And those YSL Tribute pumps (originally $795). And that Christian Louboutin Paloma Tote ($2,490).
Given that celebrities have the newest collections and custom clothes at their fingertips, it's refreshing to see the Shades of Blue star comfortable in her closet mainstays. Jennifer's go-tos, however, aren't easy to come by. Not only are they expensive, but the coat and shoes are sold out.
Santi / Splash News
Luckily, we pulled together affordable alternatives you can wear to lunch, to the mall or wherever you're meeting your new beau.
Since the weather is changing, opt for a lightweight version of Jennifer's wool coat. Extra points for quirky-chic design details.
Karin Paul Felt Wool-Blend Coat, £113.99
Mango Printed Message Trench, $79.99
TheImageDirect.com
Jennifer actually has two of these two-tone bags. The trick with finding a similar style is to look for a structured silhouette.
Bebe Warm Taupe Tote, $129
BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
The singer has her fair share of Saint Laurent Tribute pumps as well, owning multiple colors. Unfortunately, this style is typically out of stock everywhere—not to mention, her olive green shoes are even more rare. You may not get J.Lo's height, but you can get platform pumps elsewhere.
What do you think of J.Lo's daytime date ensemble?