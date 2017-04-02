John Cena & Nikki Bella's Engagement, Rob Gronkowski's Surprise Appearance & More OMG WrestleMania 33 Moments!

It was a night to remember!

On Sunday, WrestleMania 33 took place in Orlando, Fla. and all of the WWE superstars brought their A-games. But who had the most memorable moment of WrestleMania?

We'd have to say that award goes to John Cena and Nikki Bella, who got engaged after defeating The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match! But that wasn't the only jaw-dropping show moment!

Take a look at the list below to see our top five OMG WrestleMania 33 moments!

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

1. Rob Gronkowski Gets in On the Action:

During the WrestleMania kickoff, cameras caught Rob Gronkowski in the crowd watching his friend Mojo Rawley. Then the New England Patriot's star got in the ring and tackled Jinder Mahal, helping his pal win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal title!

Our WrestleMania 33 Gift Guide Is Perfect for Every Total Divas Fan: Shop Now!

2. Dean Ambrose Keeps His Title:

Dean Ambrose took to the WrestleMania ring to face off against Baron Corbin with the IC Title on the line. And after a heated battle, Dean defeated Corbin to keep his IC Title.

3. Bayley Defeats Charlotte:

Bayley, Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax competed in the RAW Women's Championship. After Sasha and Nia were eliminated, it came down to Bayley and Charlotte. Then, to keep her title, Bayley hit Charlotte with a Macho Man elbow drop!

John Cena & Nikki Bella Are Engaged! WWE Star Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend at WrestleMania 33

4. John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella:

After defeating The Miz and Maryse, John got down on one knee and asked him longtime girlfriend to marry him! Talk about a show-stopping moment! After telling Nikki how "proud" he is of her, John asked the Total Divas star, "Will you marry me?" And she answered with a kiss!

5. Trinity Fatu Wins the SmackDown LIVE Women's Title:

Trinity Fatu, Alexa Bliss, Nattie Neidhart, Carmella, and Mickie James competed for the SmackDown LIVE Women's Title at the end of the show. And after a battle, Alexa tapped out, making Trinity the winner and a two-time SmackDown LIVE Women's Champion!

 

Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!

