It was a night to remember!

On Sunday, WrestleMania 33 took place in Orlando, Fla. and all of the WWE superstars brought their A-games. But who had the most memorable moment of WrestleMania?

We'd have to say that award goes to John Cena and Nikki Bella, who got engaged after defeating The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match! But that wasn't the only jaw-dropping show moment!

Take a look at the list below to see our top five OMG WrestleMania 33 moments!