Brad Pitt Steps Out Looking Thinner Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt, is that you?

The 53-year-old actor, who has always appeared fit, looked almost unrecognizable as he stepped out in Los Angeles Thursday, looking thinner than usual. He wore loose blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt and a black zip-up jacket.

His appearance comes more than six months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. A source close to the actor told E! News last week that "things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina" adding, "They both have agreed to put the kids first."

Both actors have since resumed their individual work and passions, while Pitt has reportedly been also focusing on his fitness.

A source told People Pitt has been working out "almost daily" and had "lost a few pounds, he's in very good shape." Us Weekly reported in January Pitt had "lost a bunch of weight" and is "focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals."