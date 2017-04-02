CBS
CBS
How do you make The Good Fight's least likable character better? Introduce his mother. Now that may sound like an odd way to go about it, but when you cast Andrea Martin as Francesca Lovatelli, the mother to Justin Bartha's Colin Morello, you're doing just that.
In "Reddick vs. Boseman" viewers were treated to a new side of Colin when he and Lucca (Cush Jumbo) ran into his mother at an art gallery. Seems Colin hasn't been too forthcoming with his family about Lucca, but once they meet, Colin's family is all in…because they want him to use Lucca as prop to run for office. Does he want to do that? He said no, Lucca cried. To be continued, obviously. There are two more episodes left this season!
CBS
Meanwhile, Diane (Christine Baranski) was tasked with serving an eviction notice to Paul, one of Pastor Jeremiah's halfway house residents on the grounds that he was abusing drugs again, but Paul turned around and said the pastor was trying to get rid of him because he stopped sleeping with him. What followed was a back and forth between Diane and Gabe Kovac (Fisher Stevens) with proof/no proof about the relationship between Paul and Pastor Jeremiah. Adrian (Delroy Lindo) wanted to drop the case for fear of others coming forward, but the newly returned Carl Reddick (Louis Gossett Jr.) wanted to keep defending the pastor.
The friction between Carl and Adrian—hence the name "Reddick vs. Boseman"—caused Carl to call for a vote to remove Adrian as head partner at the firm. The vote was split down the middle. And oh yeah, thanks to Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the investigator, they discovered Gabe was being used by the alt-right to discredit the pastor and Paul's allegations were phony.
In Maia (Rose Leslie) world, she discovered her dad (Paul Guilfoyle) after his botched attempt at suicide. She helped him cover up the deed—his bail would be revoked had she not—and Maia used his note to convince her mother (Bernadette Peters) to break off whatever it is she was doing with her uncle.
And a note/question: Are the writers purposefully trying to include the phrase "good fight" into as many episodes as possible? Barbara (Erica Tazel) said this this week: "We're here fighting the good fight. That's what we're doing." My eyes rolled right out of my head.
Gasp count: Three.
Expletive count: Four f—ks.
The Good Fight drops new episodes Sundays on CBS All Access.