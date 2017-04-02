How do you make The Good Fight's least likable character better? Introduce his mother. Now that may sound like an odd way to go about it, but when you cast Andrea Martin as Francesca Lovatelli, the mother to Justin Bartha's Colin Morello, you're doing just that.

In "Reddick vs. Boseman" viewers were treated to a new side of Colin when he and Lucca (Cush Jumbo) ran into his mother at an art gallery. Seems Colin hasn't been too forthcoming with his family about Lucca, but once they meet, Colin's family is all in…because they want him to use Lucca as prop to run for office. Does he want to do that? He said no, Lucca cried. To be continued, obviously. There are two more episodes left this season!