Welcome back, Orlando Bloom!

Disney released a new promo for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment of the franchise, and in it Bloom resurfaces as his William Turner. Fans last saw him at the end of the third movie where he was forced to become the captain of the Flying Dutchman after his heart was cut out and placed in the Dead Man's Chest.

The rest of the trailer features Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, as well as Javier Bardem's Captain Salazar looking to exterminate as many pirates as he possibly can. No wonder the new tagline reads, "All pirates must die." A previous trailer explained why Salazar is out for revenge.