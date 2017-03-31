He's one of Hollywood's most celebrated writers and directors. But before Lee Daniels was able to work with dozens of famous faces, he was a young dreamer hoping to live a better life.

Recently, Lee traveled to Loyola Marymount University where he took part in an ongoing interview series titled "The Hollywood Masters."

While his work in Precious, Empire and other projects were celebrated, it's his road to success that is inspiring many fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee got candid when talking about his family and life growing up.

"I thought I was going to end up like most of my friends, in jail. That was the way the world was for me," he explained. "I didn't think I was going to die, but I imagined myself in jail. And when you have to steal to eat, yeah, I thought I was definitely going to—I mean, that was just the norm."