April Horoscopes 2017: Embrace the Change This Spring

by Taylor Stephan & Maya Kashlan

ESC: Horoscopes, April, Reese Witherspoon

Spring is full in effect and it's time to make a few refreshing life changes. 

As the new month begins, spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield foresees April to be exciting, to say the least. With Mercury going into Retrograde while Venus goes direct, this season calls for you to seriously reflect on past moments and take actions that will better your life. If you feel stuck in an unsteady relationship, for instance, now is the time consider all of the factors and make a choice to either lock it in or move on.

Bottom line: You need to go into April with an open mind and a decisive attitude. This month has the potential to lead you to a better you, but it's up to you to trust yourself and make it a happy ending. 

Pro tip: Although things are sure get a little chaotic, try to manage it all with a slower pace. The delays will lead you to needed insight that'll only help in the long run. 

April 2017 Horoscopes, Right This Way!

Whatever you do, just be sure to embrace and own the changes coming your way this month. (And, hey: It doesn't hurt to do it in a killer spring outfit, like Aries sister Reese Witherspoon)

Read on to find out where your path may lead you this month. 

