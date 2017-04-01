Spring is full in effect and it's time to make a few refreshing life changes.

As the new month begins, spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield foresees April to be exciting, to say the least. With Mercury going into Retrograde while Venus goes direct, this season calls for you to seriously reflect on past moments and take actions that will better your life. If you feel stuck in an unsteady relationship, for instance, now is the time consider all of the factors and make a choice to either lock it in or move on.

Bottom line: You need to go into April with an open mind and a decisive attitude. This month has the potential to lead you to a better you, but it's up to you to trust yourself and make it a happy ending.