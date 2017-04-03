Grab your tissues, Hollywood Medium is back with shocking new episodes this May.
When the hit E! show returns on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m., Tyler Henry sits down for emotional new readings with celebrities. One of the readings that will have everyone talking is Tyler's meeting with the late Alan Thicke.
Alan passed away at the age of 69 back in December, his cause of death revealed to be a "ruptured aorta" and "stanford type A aortic dissection."
Before his shocking death, he actually met with Tyler for a reading. And on an upcoming episode, Alan's widow Tanya Thicke sits down with Tyler for the first time since her husband's death and the two watch Alan's never-before-seen reading.
Getty Images; E!
"This episode is very dear to my heart," Tanya said in a statement. "It is important for me to share it with all of my husband's incredible fans. All of their love and well wishes have been greatly appreciated through this difficult time. I hope this look into our lives will bring them some peace and closure. Have your tissues ready!"
Other celebrities who will be on the upcoming episodes of Hollywood Medium include Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Bobby Brown, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Eva Longoria, Ryan Lochte, RuPaul, T-Boz, Lisa Vanderpump, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mel B, Janice Dickinson, Patti Stanger, Nico Tortorella, Johnny Weir, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Reza Farahan, Joanna Krupa, Elisha Cuthbert, Nancy Grace, Portia De Rossi, Tabatha Coffey, Mischa Barton, Brett Eldredge, Jaleel White, Dr. Drew, Marlee Matlin, Lil' Kim, The Chrisleys, Ice-T and Coco and more!
Take a look at the promo above to see a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes of Hollywood Medium!
New episodes of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry return in spring 2017, only on E!