Grab your tissues, Hollywood Medium is back with shocking new episodes this May.

When the hit E! show returns on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m., Tyler Henry sits down for emotional new readings with celebrities. One of the readings that will have everyone talking is Tyler's meeting with the late Alan Thicke.

Alan passed away at the age of 69 back in December, his cause of death revealed to be a "ruptured aorta" and "stanford type A aortic dissection."

Before his shocking death, he actually met with Tyler for a reading. And on an upcoming episode, Alan's widow Tanya Thicke sits down with Tyler for the first time since her husband's death and the two watch Alan's never-before-seen reading.