Jonathan Lipnicki hasn't always had it easy.

The Jerry Maguire alum has been open about his lifelong battles with anxiety and depression, and now he's opening up to E! News about what it was like to be a child star while trying to be just a normal middle school student. Before he even knew what was wrong with him, Lipnicki thought he wasn't going to survive.

"My first panic attack I thought I was going to die," Lipnicki candidly tells E! News. "The great thing about growing up is you tend to be able to think things out more and rationalize things. I didn't think I was going to live through the day I had my first panic attack. I had no clue what it was.