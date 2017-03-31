Christopher's 2016 lawsuit followed a lawsuit director Mathew Cullen had filed against Nicola Six Limited for alleged fraud, in which he claimed producers hijacked the final cut of London Fields, The Hollywood Reporter said.

In his countersuit, Christopher claimed that Amber's rep had told producers the actress agreed to the inclusion of nudity and that in 2013, they sent her a Nudity Rider that provides that she "shall have the right to view the nude and sex scenes and approve such scenes, which contain straight-on nipple or below-the-waist frontal nudity once the final cut of the picture has been completed and prior to any public viewing of the picture."

The producer said Cullen "secretly made unauthorized changes to certain of the screenplay's more provocative scenes, including scenes containing nudity." He also accused Amber of aiding and "conspiring" with the director "to make unauthorized, material changes" to the script. The actress said Thursday she conferred with Cullen about the sex scenes and that a "Director's Cut" was complied.

Because of Cullen's alleged "breaches and misconduct," the production company began to assemble a "Producer's Cut" of the film, Christopher's lawsuit states, adding that Amber refused to support it despite being contractually obligated to accept it.

Amber also says in her counter-suit that during production, Christopher demanded "continuity photos" of her. Such pics, the lawsuit states, "can include various states of undress during wardrobe changes," adding, "there is no legitimate business purpose for Hanley to have such photographs after filming was concluded and the Hanleys had and have no rights to use such photographs for any proper purpose after filming ended."