Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
At his peak, Carrot Top was a standout comic who made waves with his interactive stand-up shows, which often included crazy props such as confetti cannons and fog machines. Throughout the '90s Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, transformed the world of stand-up comedy and ultimately made the transition into TV, with his first appearance taking place on The Tonight Show in 1992.
But where has he been these days? Carrot Top hasn't been seen on TV in a while, nor has he been attending many red carpet events. Perhaps his absence from mainstream Hollywood is what inspired his segment on Oprah Winfrey's Where Are They Now?.
That being said, Carrot Top hasn't disappeared at all. While he most certainly doesn't make headlines every day, or even every year, it seems the 52-year-old comedian is living the comedian dream: hosting a long-term Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino after already headlining a 16-year run at the MGM Grand.
The "King of Props" performs about 300 shows a year in Las Vegas, which means there is plenty of opportunity for fans—especially the celebrity ones—to catch him onstage. Most recently Amy Schumer stopped by his set and gushed about it on Instagram.
"We laughed so hard the whole show! Our faces hurt. @carrottoplive is amazing! Opening act was hilarious too!!" she captioned her picture with the redheaded comedian.
Other celebs who've attended the show recently include Shania Twain, the Rascal Flatts and iconic comedian-singer Jerry Lewis. Clearly, he's beloved by Hollywood. Even more important for Carrot Top, however, is Sin City itself.
"I have been performing in Vegas for many years and now I truly enjoy calling it home," Carrot Top said, per his website. "Vegas has become such a star-studded vacation destination for celebrities, where else could I be in the center of the biggest resource in the world for new material?"
Despite being very busy in Vegas, Carrot Top also appeared in Glee, Tosh.0 and The Hangover. Balancing work and fun doesn't seem too difficult for this star, as it looks like his job combines both! But at 52 and more than three decades of fame, we can see why he's all about his steady gig in Las Vegas.