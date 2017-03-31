That being said, Carrot Top hasn't disappeared at all. While he most certainly doesn't make headlines every day, or even every year, it seems the 52-year-old comedian is living the comedian dream: hosting a long-term Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino after already headlining a 16-year run at the MGM Grand.

The "King of Props" performs about 300 shows a year in Las Vegas, which means there is plenty of opportunity for fans—especially the celebrity ones—to catch him onstage. Most recently Amy Schumer stopped by his set and gushed about it on Instagram.

"We laughed so hard the whole show! Our faces hurt. @carrottoplive is amazing! Opening act was hilarious too!!" she captioned her picture with the redheaded comedian.

Other celebs who've attended the show recently include Shania Twain, the Rascal Flatts and iconic comedian-singer Jerry Lewis. Clearly, he's beloved by Hollywood. Even more important for Carrot Top, however, is Sin City itself.