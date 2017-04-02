When you're the puppy of a celebrity, life is pretty good.
Just ask Norman and Bambi (Kylie Jenner's pooches), Puddy (John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's oldest pup), Sirius Black (Ariana Grande's dog) or any other canine A-lister. Essentially, you have access to the finest experiences Hollywood can offer, without the commitments and responsibilities of a star—sounds like a California dream.
Have you ever wondered what these pups do on a casual weekday? What goes into being the loyal pet of a glam star?
Great news: We followed a celeb pup while out and about at Hollywood's premier pet hot spots. Keep reading for her musings (or, at least, what we assume she was thinking).
"Hi, I'm the puppy of a celebrity! I think I'm a poodle or a terrier. I'm not sure because my mommy rescued me when I was a teenie pup. All I know is that sometimes my hair gets in my face, and I run into things on accident. My dog mommy probably had long hair.
"My human mommy is on the big screen. She smells really good. Sometimes, she's gone for a long time, and I walk around the house looking for her. When I can't find her, I just lay down and wait by the door. I miss her a lot. But, life is pretty fun. I get to play and do a whole bunch of stuff when my nanny comes to get me. She's coming soon."
10 a.m.: Nanny just got here and put me in my new yellow satchel! Don't get me wrong—I love a walk filled with LA sun and doggy aromas, but if I'm going to be carried, it needs to happen in style. I'm not just any pup!
10:15 a.m.: Whew! Between the wind and the sun, I'm exhausted. I didn't wiggle at all during our walk here. My puppy sitter is so proud. I get an ice cream!
10:30 a.m.: I am not a happy puppy right now! Ruff! Where is my mommy?! I'm wet. I can't see. I love coming to Healthy Spot, for my Signature Spa Treatment, but what is life right now?! At least, this comes with a blueberry facial and a moisturizing paw rub—silver lining.
11 a.m.: I'm not one to name drop, but Cameron Diaz's German Shepherd is my bestie, and sometimes we play here at daycare. Josh is his hairstylist, too. After a session with him, your hair will be laid! Ayee, look back at it!
12 p.m.: My puppy sitter brought me to Pussy and Pooch for a brunch. Sometimes, I come here for the social club (running in circles with other puppies is so much fun!). But, today, I'm just here for a little shopping and the duck with a beet wine reduction sauce. It's delicious.
12:30 p.m.: Puppy heaven! Mommy is planning a spring party, so my stylists at Pussy and Pooch are pulling a few outfits for me. I've got to play up my cuteness. It's my secret for getting rubs and treats.
12:40 p.m.: What do you think of my new dress? Does it say, "I'm adorable. Come pet me"? Doug the Pug was just here, and I think he thinks I'm cute.
12:50 p.m.: E! News called my mommy a "trendsetter," so I'm thinking maybe something like this jumpsuit and bomber jacket might be better. What do you think? Is it bitchin'?
3 p.m.: After drinks with my friends, I needed to relieve myself with a nice walk. Now, it's nap time. I love snuggling at Fifi and Romeo, because they have the best cashmere puppy sweaters and fuzzy warm beds. This is also wear my mommy buys my pearl collars. I nap better in pearls.
Sweet puppy dreams, everyone!
Meet Savannah, a rescue puppy! Although there are plenty of celebrity pets, E! News picked up Savannah from Bark N' Bitches, a humane pet shop located in Los Angeles, CA.
We gave her the celebrity treatment, and we're proud to say that she was adopted a few days after. There are plenty of wonderful dogs that just need some love (...and maybe a blueberry facial).