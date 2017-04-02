"Hi, I'm the puppy of a celebrity! I think I'm a poodle or a terrier. I'm not sure because my mommy rescued me when I was a teenie pup. All I know is that sometimes my hair gets in my face, and I run into things on accident. My dog mommy probably had long hair.

"My human mommy is on the big screen. She smells really good. Sometimes, she's gone for a long time, and I walk around the house looking for her. When I can't find her, I just lay down and wait by the door. I miss her a lot. But, life is pretty fun. I get to play and do a whole bunch of stuff when my nanny comes to get me. She's coming soon."

10 a.m.: Nanny just got here and put me in my new yellow satchel! Don't get me wrong—I love a walk filled with LA sun and doggy aromas, but if I'm going to be carried, it needs to happen in style. I'm not just any pup!