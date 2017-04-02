What a Day in the Life of a Celebrity Puppy Really Looks Like

by Alanah Joseph

When you're the puppy of a celebrity, life is pretty good.

Just ask Norman and Bambi (Kylie Jenner's pooches), Puddy (John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's oldest pup), Sirius Black (Ariana Grande's dog) or any other canine A-lister. Essentially, you have access to the finest experiences Hollywood can offer, without the commitments and responsibilities of a star—sounds like a California dream.

Have you ever wondered what these pups do on a casual weekday? What goes into being the loyal pet of a glam star?

Great news: We followed a celeb pup while out and about at Hollywood's premier pet hot spots. Keep reading for her musings (or, at least, what we assume she was thinking). 

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

"Hi, I'm the puppy of a celebrity! I think I'm a poodle or a terrier. I'm not sure because my mommy rescued me when I was a teenie pup. All I know is that sometimes my hair gets in my face, and I run into things on accident. My dog mommy probably had long hair.

"My human mommy is on the big screen. She smells really good. Sometimes, she's gone for a long time, and I walk around the house looking for her. When I can't find her, I just lay down and wait by the door. I miss her a lot. But, life is pretty fun. I get to play and do a whole bunch of stuff when my nanny comes to get me. She's coming soon."

10 a.m.: Nanny just got here and put me in my new yellow satchel! Don't get me wrong—I love a walk filled with LA sun and doggy aromas, but if I'm going to be carried, it needs to happen in style. I'm not just any pup!

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

10:15 a.m.: Whew! Between the wind and the sun, I'm exhausted. I didn't wiggle at all during our walk here. My puppy sitter is so proud. I get an ice cream! 

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Raleigh Burgan/E!

10:30 a.m.: I am not a happy puppy right now! Ruff! Where is my mommy?! I'm wet. I can't see. I love coming to Healthy Spot, for my Signature Spa Treatment, but what is life right now?! At least, this comes with a blueberry facial and a moisturizing paw rub—silver lining.

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Raleigh Burgan/E!

11 a.m.: I'm not one to name drop, but Cameron Diaz's German Shepherd is my bestie, and sometimes we play here at daycare. Josh is his hairstylist, too. After a session with him, your hair will be laid! Ayee, look back at it!

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

12 p.m.: My puppy sitter brought me to Pussy and Pooch for a brunch. Sometimes, I come here for the social club (running in circles with other puppies is so much fun!). But, today, I'm just here for a little shopping and the duck with a beet wine reduction sauce. It's delicious. 

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

12:30 p.m.: Puppy heaven! Mommy is planning a spring party, so my stylists at Pussy and Pooch are pulling a few outfits for me. I've got to play up my cuteness. It's my secret for getting rubs and treats.

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

12:40 p.m.: What do you think of my new dress? Does it say, "I'm adorable. Come pet me"? Doug the Pug was just here, and I think he thinks I'm cute.

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

12:50 p.m.: E! News called my mommy a "trendsetter," so I'm thinking maybe something like this jumpsuit and bomber jacket might be better. What do you think? Is it bitchin'?

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

1:30 p.m.: After all of this shopping, I need to put my paws up and have a toy. Day club anyone? I was personally invited by doggie model friend Harrison Zulander to D.O.G. Pet Boutique. You know, CeeLo Green's dog? He has a table, but I think I want to sit under this umbrella in my sundress, set out my Americanine Express card and enjoy my Cosmuttpolitan in peace. 

ESC: Celeb Puppy Day In The Life, Savannah

Kylie Gayer/E!

3 p.m.: After drinks with my friends, I needed to relieve myself with a nice walk. Now, it's nap time. I love snuggling at Fifi and Romeo, because they have the best cashmere puppy sweaters and fuzzy warm beds. This is also wear my mommy buys my pearl collars. I nap better in pearls.

Sweet puppy dreams, everyone!

ESC: A Day in the Life of a Celeb Puppy

Meet Savannah, a rescue puppy! Although there are plenty of celebrity pets, E! News picked up Savannah from Bark N' Bitches, a humane pet shop located in Los Angeles, CA.

We gave her the celebrity treatment, and we're proud to say that she was adopted a few days after. There are plenty of wonderful dogs that just need some love (...and maybe a blueberry facial).

Rescue a puppy today!

