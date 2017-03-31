The last time we saw Goldie Hawn in a movie was in 2002's The Banger Sisters.

Well, that is until now...Thanks to Amy Schumer.

The comedienne paired up with the actress for their upcoming action-comedy Snatched, which is set to hit theaters in May. So how did Schumer get the iconic star back on the silver screen?!

"Drugs and money," the 35-year-old joked with E! News' Marc Malkin at the CinemaCon Awards, where Hawn was honored with the Icon Award.

On a serious note, though, Schumer says it took persistence. "I honestly kept approaching her when I would see her, and I was like, 'I have a movie I'd like you to be in,'" she said with a naggy tone. "And you know, it happened!"