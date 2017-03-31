The last time we saw Goldie Hawn in a movie was in 2002's The Banger Sisters.
Well, that is until now...Thanks to Amy Schumer.
The comedienne paired up with the actress for their upcoming action-comedy Snatched, which is set to hit theaters in May. So how did Schumer get the iconic star back on the silver screen?!
"Drugs and money," the 35-year-old joked with E! News' Marc Malkin at the CinemaCon Awards, where Hawn was honored with the Icon Award.
On a serious note, though, Schumer says it took persistence. "I honestly kept approaching her when I would see her, and I was like, 'I have a movie I'd like you to be in,'" she said with a naggy tone. "And you know, it happened!"
Hawn added, "It was good material and a great person to work with. If you're going to go back, you want to go back with the best!"
Meanwhile, the film follows a woman (played by Schumer) whose boyfriend breaks up with her before their exotic vacation. Thus, she persuades her ultra-cautious mother (Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Of course, things go a bit awry.
In accordance with the film, we asked the ladies about everything from their best vacations to their worst, break ups, mom moments and more.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Hawn couldn't help but share one of her hardest break ups when she was just a a teenager.
"When I was 18, I fell in love with a 29-year-old man. We were at Summerstock together," she recalled. "He called me up at home after Summerstock, and he broke up with me."
So how did she deal with it? "I cried for weeks while I was sculpting his head out of clay," Hawn admitted.
"Then I drove around in it with my car, in my Volkswagen bug, and I had a bust of him in my car, and I took it to my friends," she continued. "I said, 'Look at Willie! He doesn't want me anymore!'"
LOL!
Speaking of break ups (of a different kind), Schumer recently announced that she had to drop out of the live-action Barbie movie.
"I'm [still] rooting for that movie, and I'm excited to see who winds up being in it," she told us.
Snatched hits theaters May 12.