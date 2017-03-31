How Honey Boo Boo and Mama June First Captured Viewers' Hearts

The matriarch, whose nickname then was "Coupon Queen," gave an inside look at their home life and explained some of the behind-the-scenes secrets of child pageants. She revealed that pageant moms give their kids a "special juice," essentially an energy drink—a new trend after boosting their energy for years with Pixie Sticks.

"A lot of moms say, 'Oh, you're doping up your child,'" June said on the show. "Well, hey, no I'm not. I'm not hurting her...she just drinks it for pageants to give her that extra 'oomph,' so whatever works for your child, use it."

Alana was a hit, so TLC gave her her own spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which focused on her life at home in Georgia and starred her mom, her dad and June's ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, and her sisters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Shannon. The show ended its three-season run in 2014.