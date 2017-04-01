Buckle up! The first Wynonna Earp season two trailer is here—be sure to check it out above—and it looks like we're in for another wild ride.

"Oh, I like when you're scary," Waverly says to her sister in the trailer. Don't we all? The trailer features everything viewers have come to love about the show: action (lots of guns, pipes, fights) demons, humor…and dancing?

The second season of the Syfy series based on Beau Smith's IDW Publishing series about Wyatt Earp's demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who has her own mythic abilities, sees Wynonna and the gang facing an evil like they've never faced before. Expect even more paranormal beings in the Ghost Triangle. You know what that means? Even more action.